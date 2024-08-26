Booneville man back in jail on charges related to shooting

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man who made national headlines after being indicted for murder at the age of 14 has been arrested again.

This time for a homicide that happened last week.

Booneville police arrested 21-year-old Jayce Bryson West of Baldwin.

He is a suspect in a shooting from last week.

According to Police Chief Michael Ramey, gunfire broke out at about 6:45 last Monday night at August Circle Apartments.

18-year-old Damarion Calvin of Tupelo was killed inside a vehicle there. One other person was injured.

Back in 2017, when he was just 14 years old, West along with two other teenagers were indicted on capital murder charges for the shooting death of a 70-year-old Baldwyn man.

He was also arrested just over a year ago in Booneville on statutory rape charges.

In January of this year, he was arrested on a felony count of possession of marijuana enhanced with a firearm.

For his most recent arrest, last week’s murder, West was charged with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of shooting into a motor vehicle.

He was not given a bond.

