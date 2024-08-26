Booneville man charged with shooting into house

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man was charged with several felonies after allegedly trying to shoot into a building.

On August 23, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of shots being fired toward a residence on County Road 7090.

During the report, deputies were advised there were several adults and children on the back porch of the residence when a shot was fired.

Eventually, affidavits were signed and warrants were issued for the suspect, 45-year-old Jason Hall.

Hall was charged with two felonies shootings into a dwelling, house, and aggravated assault – manifesting extreme indifference to human life, and resisting arrest and disorderly conduct failure to comply.

Justice Court Judge Ray Hall set the bond at $153,000.

The case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X