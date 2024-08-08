Booneville man charged with two sex crimes

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is in the Prentiss County Jail, charged with two sex crimes.

The investigation began in late June when Booneville police took a report of a sexual assault on a minor.

The Criminal Investigation Division took up the case and identified 51-year-old Jessie Wayne Stewart of Booneville as a suspect.

Investigators also learned of allegations of a second, unrelated offense that had led to Stewart being arrested in July.

He has been charged with one count of sexual battery in the first case, and one count of fondling for gratification of lust in the second case.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

