Booneville man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A man from Booneville will spend 15 years in prison on federal drug charges.

34-year-old Justin Williams pled guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Investigators said Williams was part of a large-scale drug trafficking organization. He arranged to have meth shipped to Mississippi – using commercial delivery services. He would then distribute it throughout the northern district of Mississippi.

The judge sentenced Williams to 15 years in prison and ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine. He also has to forfeit more than $100,000 and jewelry identified as drug proceeds.

The investigation spanned more than a year.

Williams was one of 16 people indicted in the case.

