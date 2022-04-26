Booneville Mayor charged with simple assault on a minor

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The mayor of Booneville has been charged with simple assault on a minor in connection with an incident at a city park earlier this month.

Mayor Chris Lindley is accused of striking a minor on April 11th.

According to the incident report, police were called to the ball field at West Side Park around 8 that evening.

A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to take the report and was told by a juvenile that he had ridden his dirt bike to the park to practice football.

According to the report, Mayor Lindley approached the minor, with his phone out, and asked who the dirt bike belonged to.

The report then says the mayor shoved the minor out of the way when he offered to move his dirt bike.

Mayor Lindley reportedly attempted to get onto the bike but fell off. The report says the mayor got up and struck the minor three times in the back of the head.

A Booneville police officer said Mayor Lindley called to report a dirt bike being ridden in the park but then attempted to cancel the call as responding units arrived.

Written statements were taken from witnesses. The mayor was released after posting a 3 thousand dollar bond for the misdemeanor charge.

His plea date is set for June 8th.