Booneville Middle School Students Use Fidget Spinners For Learning

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at Booneville Middle School are learning about the latest engineering technology, while making a popular toy.

Amy Tice is the “STEM” teacher at Booneville Middle School.

- Advertisement -

She recently let her students study the popular “Fidget Spinners” as part of a class project.

Students used computer models to make their own fidget spinners.

They also tried to determine if the toys really do help students focus better on a particular task.

Tice says it’s important for students to be exposed to the latest advances in technology.

“This is our future. This is what we’re going to be going to. Different companies around here, different businesses are already into engineering. There’s more jobs with that. We’ve got to improve the engineering and allowing our kids to see this because this is going to be the jobs of tomorrow,” says Tice.

The class will soon make their own “LEGO Robots” as part of another class project.