Booneville Police investigate after a possible bomb was discovered

BOONVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some tense moments in Booneville, as authorities were called in to investigate a possible homemade bomb.

That device turned out to be fake, but it caused some evacuations in businesses near an alleyway where the device was spotted.

Prentiss County EMA Director Bud Lindsey said renovations were being done on a downtown building near Church Street when someone noticed a device sitting on an air conditioner unit.

Lindsey was notified and called Homeland Security. The Tupelo Bomb Squad was dispatched, and after a thorough investigation, the all clear was given when the device was found to be a fake.

Lindsey said the investigation has been turned over to local authorities, who will try and find out who placed the device and what charges they could face.

