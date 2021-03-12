Booneville police officer has been arrested by the F.B.I

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Booneville police officer is arrested by the F.B.I.

Dustin Rambo is charged with five color of law violations.

- Advertisement -

One of those charges is a felony county of deprivation of rights under color of law – bodily injury.

The other counts are misdemeanor charges from alleged unreasonable search and seizure without due process.

In a press release, the FBI says Rambo is accused of sexually assaulting the victim who believed they were in custody.

The victim was later released without being charged.

Rambo allegedly took cash, a debit card, prescription narcotics, and other personal items.

The FBI is asking any other potential victims to come forward.

The case will be presented to a federal grand jury.