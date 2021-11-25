Booneville Police seek man for questioning

Booneville P.D. need help finding a man wanted for questioning
Eric Lampkin,

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Booneville Police need the public’s help finding a man wanted for questioning.

Investigators are looking for Shawn Edward Noe of Glen, Mississippi.

The 34 year old man is wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation.

If you know where Shawn Edward Noe is, call the Booneville Police Department at (662) 728-1230 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-8477. You can also go to www.crimestoppersnems.com

 

 

 

Shawn Edward Noe

SHAWN EDWARD NOE

Categories: Local News

Related