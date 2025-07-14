Enhanced carry class held in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Gun owners in Starkville were able to take control of their own safety with certified firearm training.

The Wilson Armory organization hosted its enhanced carry class.

The 8-hour course gives attendees training by certified professionals with classroom instruction and live-firearm training.

The end of the sessions gives firearm owners the certification for an enhanced concealed carry permit that is approved by the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

Those involved with the event said it’s satisfying being a part of the essential training that comes with gun safety.

“Firearm training kind of came naturally to me. I grew up hunting and around firearms. I became a police officer and got into instructing. I just think it is important to have someone who can teach all different kinds of people to be able to figure out what works for them. This will provide that information to keep everyone safer,” said Event Coordinator Josh Wilson.

“It’s exciting because I like to know what I’m doing, especially in regards to gun safety. I don’t want to injure anybody, especially not somebody innocent, and I just want it for safety reasons,” said Armory.

The Wilson Armory will continue to host classes throughout the year to help people get the certification and eligibility for a concealed carry permit in the state.

