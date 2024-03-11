Booneville teen faces drug charge enhanced with firearm

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A moving violation led to a drug arrest for a Booneville teen.

A Prentiss County deputy stopped a motorcycle for careless driving and other traffic violations.

After further investigation, the driver of that bike, 18-year-old Keifer Holt, was arrested, and his case was turned over to investigations.

Holt was then charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced with a firearm.

His bond was set at $10,000.

