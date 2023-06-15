Booneville woman arrested for allegedly attacking man with knife

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville woman is in the Prentiss County Jail, accused of attacking a man with a knife.

Monday, Prentiss County deputies were called to a home on County Road 7461.

When they got there, they found a man who had been cut in the throat. They were told that the woman who cut him left the scene on foot.

Deputies caught up with Brittany Reah Newell and reportedly recovered a weapon.

Newell has been charged with felony aggravated assault-domestic violence.

Her bond was set at $10,000, but a hold has been placed on her, because of an outstanding warrant from the Booneville Police Department.

Newell has also been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

