Booneville woman charged with drug possession after traffic stop arrest

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond was set at $20,000 for a Booneville woman accused of drug possession.

Early Wednesday morning, a Prentiss County Deputy made a traffic stop at Highway 30 East and County Road 2118 in the Bunkom Hill community.

That traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Crystal Dawn Evans of Booneville.

Evans was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

An agent of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit will be presenting the case to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.

