PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A batch of bad checks lands a Booneville woman in the Prentiss County Jail.

37-year-old Carissa Moore was charged with five counts of Felony Bad Checks.

Prentiss County Sheriff’s investigators said Moore passed several bad checks at the Marietta Grocery Store.

Her bond has been set at $10,000.

