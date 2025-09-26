Boonville man faces burglary charges in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is facing charges for allegedly taking things that don’t belong to him.

On Wednesday, September 24, deputies with the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office were called for a Burglary at an unoccupied house on County Road 2280.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they reportedly knew of a potential suspect who lived in the area and had been walking through properties and looking through windows.

Deputies then addressed the suspect, identified as Brian Keith Arnold.

They were able to recover stolen items and return them to the owner.

Arnold was charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building.

His bond was set at $25,000.

His case will be presented to the next Prentiss County Grand Jury.

