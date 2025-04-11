Boonville man receives life sentence for a woman’s death in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of a Prentiss County woman.

Russell Donail Williams received a life sentence earlier this week for the February 2021 killing of Tiffany Copeland.

Copeland had been reported missing by family members. Her phone was traced to the Blackland community, and her body was found off of County Road 7400 a couple of days later.

Williams was brought in for questioning, arrested, and charged with her murder in the days after that.

He had been held in the Prentiss County Jail since his arrest. He will now be transferred to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

