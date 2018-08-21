‘Boss Lady’ Equips Women To Create Opportunities For Entrepreneurship

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Women from across our area are learning how to encourage and inspire one another as part of a series on empowerment.

Whatever their title in the professional world, Pam Chatman has a message for these women.

“Every one in here has a gift, of entrepreneurship,” she said.

Chatman was the first black female news director in Mississippi. Now, she is an ambassador for Coca Cola and its initiative called 5 by 20.

“Coca Cola wants to empower 5 million women by 2020. We do that through workshops and professional development. Trying to encourage women to start their own business, if they don’t have a job, let’s create jobs,” Chatman said.

Chatman has done just that. She is a motivational speaker, business coach and she is about to launch a national digital TV network.

Her goal is to help other women become a “Boss Lady.”

“Become a bold, optimistic, successful sister and learn to come to the table and pour into each other and that way you can build economic growth,” she said.

The NEWMS empowerment conference is part of a three part series .

The Boss Lady will be back in September and October to encourage women with more practical advice.

“If you look at our name, it’s New Expectations for Women In Mississippi. What we would really like to communicate with people, is that you can expect more and you can do more and I think Pam is a perfect person to talk about that mission,” said Charlise Latuor, with NEWMS.

At each talk, Chatman presents a crown to an audience member who seems to embody the characteristics of a “Boss Lady.”

Chatman chose Claudia Hopkins.

“I had smiled throughout because she really spoke to my soul,” Hopkins said.

Next month, the Boss Lady’s program is titled “Be Your Own Brand”

There are two NEWMS empowerment conference sessions in North Mississippi.