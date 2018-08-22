Bouffants And Classic Music Featured In “The Marvelous Wonderettes”

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo’s Lyric Theatre is transformed into Springfield High School and the 1958 Prom. It is the setting for “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”

The musical kicks off the new season for the Tupelo Community Theatre and tells the story of four girls who perform for their high school prom and their 10 year reunion.

Cast members say this crew has worked great together and they’re ready to present the musical to the community.

“The friendships that are formed, and just the commonalities we share, love for the stage and love for music,” said Vickie Cochran, who plays “Missy.”

“There’s crowd participation, it’s just an easy, fun show to watch. It’s back to school, everybody is kind of falling into back to school schedule, and maybe even a lot of stress, it’s just a good way to come out and unwind,” said Emily Burleson, who plays “Bettie Jean.”

The “Marvelous Wonderettes” starts its run Thursday night at 7:30pm at the Lyric Theatre.