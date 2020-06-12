Boy Scout refurbishes receptacle for U.S. flags

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -Anyone who needed to dispose of the stars and stripes properly could do so at a refurbished receptacle at Tupelo’s American Legion.

As part of his Eagle Scout Project, Bryant Perkins, a member of Troop 85, refurbished the receptacle where people could leave American flags that were worn and tattered and ready to be retired.

The receptacle was damaged during the tornado in 2014, and Perkins, along with other scouts, fixed it up, gave it a fresh coat of paint and new decals.

People could deposit the flags in the receptacle on the grounds of American Legion Post 49.

Perkins said it was important to follow proper protocol when it comes to retiring the U.S. flag.

“First of all, the main reason that the retirement of old flags is important is it is respectful to the flags as the symbol of the country and since we want, if you want to respect the country you also want to respect the flag as a symbol of it,” Perkins said.

Sunday is Flag Day and Perkins will be collecting canned goods for a local food pantry at the Scout Service Center on Airpark Road.

A flag retirement ceremony will follow that afternoon.