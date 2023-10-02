Boys and Girls Clubs of Golden Triangle host annual golf tournament

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a perfect day to tee off and dozens of golfers in the Golden Triangle did just that for a good cause. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle hosted its annual golf tournament at the Starkville Country Club.

More than 20 teams of golfers participated.

Several local businesses and industries also contributed by sponsoring holes and sending players.

In addition to playing a round of golf, participants also registered for door prizes provided by local businesses and merchants.

The tournament is one of the club’s biggest fundraisers. Last year, they raised more than $40,000.

Proceeds benefit the clubs in Starkville, Columbus, and West Point.

