Boys & Girls Clubs get new equipment for football camp

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Kiddos in this weekend’s All Star Football Camp will have new equipment courtesy of Academy Sports and Outdoors.

The Tupelo Academy Sports store donated a $500 shopping spree to the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

The equipment will be used during Saturday’s All Star Football Camp at Ballard Park.

There are more than 15 former college and NFL players who have donated their time for the camp.

After the camp, the equipment goes to the Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the area.

“We appreciate Academy Sports doing this, because we push healthy lifestyles. That’s part of our mission of Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, so we love getting them the equipment they need to support healthy lifestyles and that’s one thing this camp is all about,” said Lucia Randle, of the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.

The All Star Football Camp starts at 8:15 Saturday morning at Ballard Park.

It’s for ages 6 to 12.

Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.