Boys, Girls Clubs of North Miss.opens doors to non-members during Spring Break

All activities are free during Spring Break week

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It is Spring Break and a local Boys and Girls Club is opening its doors to non-members all week.

It is just after lunch and time for the Cup Game.

This game sharpens listening skills and reflexes. Kids follow the leader’s instructions, trying to be the first ones to grab the cup when the adult gives the command.

Coretha Chaney is the unit director at that Haven Acres Boys and Girls Club. About 70 children and teens showed up. Half are regular members, the others were invited or heard about the free week during Spring Break.

“One of the things we’re hoping to get out of this week is not only gaining new members but spreading the word about Boys and Girls Clubs. We know a lot know about it, but this is to get our name out there, get our brand out there, let them know this is a fun, safe and positive place for children to go,” Chaney said.

Not only during Spring Break but every day, for the club’s after-school program. The club provides tutoring, snacks, games, and teaching on topics like conflict resolution for ages six to 18.

Club members said they are able to make new friends in a fun environment, with leaders who show care and compassion.

“I like you get to do most schoolwork here, get to do a lot of stuff, and get it done,” said club member Jasmine Westmoreland.

“I like meeting new friends and new people every day,” said club member Kingstin Stevenson.

“I like that everybody is so kind to one another and we get to celebrate new stuff, the talent show is coming up and I’m going to be in it,” said club member Channing Josiah Chaney.

One of the slogans of the Club is “Great Futures Start Here” Leaders are hoping this free spring break week will help even more children experience all the boys and girls clubs have to offer throughout the year.

The free spring break week of activities wraps up Friday with a talent show. For more information on the clubs, visit bgcnms.org

