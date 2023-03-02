Boys, Girls Clubs of North Mississippi kick off annual fundraising campaign

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Businesses and individuals across the area will have an opportunity to help the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi make a big difference in the lives of kids.

The club’s annual campaign was kicked off this morning with a virtual zoom celebration. Boys and Girls Club staff members, campaign organizers, former participants in the Dance Like the Stars event, and former club members were at the event.

The annual campaign kickoff celebration is one way to let people know about the activities, mentoring programs, and other life skills that are taught at the five clubs in Ripley, New Albany, Oxford, and Tupelo.

Campaign Chair Lindsey Chaney said over the next six weeks, volunteers will be asking the community to help support the important work that happens daily at the clubs.

“I love coming into the clubs, you get to see the kids. For some kids this is an exciting part of their day, this is what they wake up wanting to come do in the morning, it’s a privilege and honor to be able to serve,” said Lindsey Chaney, Campaign Chairwoman.

The fundraising campaign runs through April 12. The goal is $250,000. So far, $120,000 has already been raised.

