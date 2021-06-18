BRAC not a worry for Columbus Air Force Base

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Air Force Base has been in the Lowndes County community since 1941 and it will remain open.

Thousands of airmen have trained at the base for every military conflict since World War II.

Base Realignment and Closure or BRAC has always been a concern since the late 1980s.

That’s where government officials look to close certain bases and save money.

However, current base leadership does not see BRAC as a concern.

“Yeah, BRAC is a word I hear a lot around here, but, you know, BRAC ended in the mid-’90s and that was a Congressional committee that was established and it’s been disestablished, and I have no inkling that that’s coming back anytime soon,” said Colonel Seth Graham, C.A.F.B Commander.

The 14th Flying Training Wing at CAFB has 244 aircraft and trains over 400 pilots and combat system operators annually.