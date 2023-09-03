Brandon Presley visits Columbus to speak with citizens

General Elections will be on November 7th.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The governor’s race is heating up in Mississippi.

The latest poll conducted by Mississippi Today shows current Governor Tate Reeves has an eleven-point lead.

Brandon Presley was in Columbus to talk with citizens. Not only does he challenge the latest data, but he hopes to challenge more in an upcoming debate.

“We have a poll that was conducted just a few weeks ago in this race is tied 46, 46, and we believe this race is going to come down to the wire,” Presley said. “We are going to win it. If you are applying to be the governor of the state of Mississippi, you ought to be willing to debate anywhere and anytime.”

