OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The man who killed the University of Mississippi student will spend the rest of his life in prison.

24-year-old Brandon Theesfeld pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on Friday.

Theesfeld was charged with the 2019 capital murder of fellow University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial.

Kostial, 21, was found dead near Sardis Lake in Mississippi in July 2019. Authorities say she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The first-degree murder plea agreement carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

After the judge ruled that he was competent to stand trial, the prosecution gave its account of events. The judge said that there was a “sufficient factual basis” for this case.

As a result, Theesfeld will be sentenced to life in prison. He had previously pleaded not guilty to capital murder.

“It’s a tragic situation. It’s akin to a Greek tragedy. Both of these young people came to the University of Mississippi here for an education. It certainly wound up with a terrible result for both of them,” said Tony Farese, Theesfeld attorney.

Although Theesfeld is not eligible for parole, he may petition for a conditional release at age 65, having served 15 years of his sentence.