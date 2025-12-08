Braver Angels group works to bridge the gap between political parties

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A nationwide group with a branch in Tupelo is working to bring civility back into political discussions.

Representatives from Tupelo’s chapter of “Braver Angels” were in Starkville today discussing the cross-partisan organization’s mission to bridge the gap between parties for the betterment of people.

Richard Babb and Buddy Stubbs talked about how the group helps people learn to understand where others are coming from and how their backgrounds influence their beliefs.

It helps them to be more understanding of each other’s points of view, even if they may not understand or agree.

Babb says the rise of technology has given almost everyone a platform, and that leads to a lot of “binary thinking”, either/or. And coming down hard on one side or another will get you more views.

“You know, at the end of the day, I just tend to, I tend to think that the truth generally tends to fall in the middle somewhere,” said Richard.

“I think that both extremes make all the noise and get all of the attention. I really feel like most of the country is in the middle. We need more people who are in the middle to have that discussion,” said Buddy Stubbs of Braver Angels.

Currently, there are only two Braver Angels chapters in Mississippi, the Tupelo group and one in Jackson.

