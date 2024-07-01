Break in the humidity to start the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot air sticks around to start the week, but humidity levels will at least take a brief break.

MONDAY: After some big storms Sunday for some, we’ll catch a break from the rain and humidity for our Monday! Highs will still top out in the 90s, but it shouldn’t feel much hotter than the actual air temperature.

MONDAY NIGHT: Drier air means more pleasant overnights! Low temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Temperatures will stay just above average in the mid 90s each day with gradually increased humidity yet again. Tuesday may be the hottest day in the upper 90s, but the rest of the week will bring highs in the 93-96 degree range with heat indices likely nearing 105° starting again Wednesday. Scattered showers return Thursday afternoon into the weekend.