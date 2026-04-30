Two men arrested after reported theft in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Marshall County men find themselves in the Lafayette County Jail after a reported theft in Oxford.

Oxford Police were called to a business on Ed Perry Boulevard for a report of shoplifting.

Officers talked to the business’s manager and were able to locate the suspects, Marvin Sanders and Michael Smith, both of Holly Springs.

Sanders and Smith were arrested and charged with one count each of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime and Felony Shoplifting.

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