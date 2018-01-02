BREAKING: Alabama Defeats Clemson, Sets Up All-SEC 2018 National Title Game

(Image Courtesy: CBS Sports)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WCBI/AP) — Alabama took control and never looked back.

The Crimson Tide got a pair of touchdowns from defensive players just 13 seconds apart to take a 24-6 lead over defending national champion Clemson in the 3rd quarter of Monday evening’s 2018 Sugar Bowl.

The stunning turn of events actually began with 308-pound defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne picking off a wobbly pass after Tiger quarterback Kelly Bryant was hit as he threw.

Payne rumbled 21 yards on the return, which included an impressive open-field move to make running back Travis Etienne miss, and drew a 15-yard personal foul penalty as Tremayne Anchrum yanked him down with a horse collar.

After Alabama drove to first-and-goal at the Clemson 1, Payne re-entered the game — presumably to add another big body for blocking purposes. But Jalen Hurts faked the handoff and Payne slipped open in the flat, hauling in the touchdown pass that gave the Tide a 17-6 lead.

On Clemson’s next offensive play, Bryant’s pass deflected off the hands of Deon Cain and was intercepted by linebacker Mack Wilson, who returned it 18 yards for a score.

With the victory, Alabama will face Georgia in the 2018 CFB Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 8th in Atlanta.