BREAKING – Cantrell steps down as Monroe sheriff

ABERDEEN (WCBI) – A major shakeup Tuesday in the Monroe County Sheriff’s department as Sheriff Cecil Cantrell abruptly steps down from the position.

Cantrell lost his bid for a third term in the Democratic primary two weeks ago. Cantrell turned in his letter of resignation Tuesday morning and has already cleared out his office Chief Deputy Curtis Knight will now take on the dual role of Chief Deputy and Interim Sheriff until the Board of Supervisors names a replacement to finish the remainder of Cantrell’s term. The board has its regularly scheduled meeting on Friday