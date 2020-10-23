Breaking Down the Ballot: Part 3

On November 3rd, Mississippi voters will make decisions regarding the presidency, the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and the State Flag.

This election will determine what image will replace the controversial Confederate Battle Flag.

A state commission has selected the Magnolia Flag, also known as the “In God We Trust” flag, to be on the Ballot.

Mississippians can vote either Yes or No for the new design.

If more than 50 percent of voters vote “yes,” then the Magnolia Flag will be the new state flag.

If the majority vote “no,” the process for selecting a new design will start completely over.

This year, more than 3 thousand new designs were submitted to the commission.

The details in the In God We Trust flag design are very thought out.

Under the rules adopted by the Legislature, the next flag must not contain the Confederate battle flag and must use the words “In God We Trust.”

The 20 white stars represent Mississippi being the 20th state to join the United States, and the 21st gold star represents the Native Americans who were originally here.

But even if voters approve of the new design this November, the fight may not be over.

There’s a group called “Let Mississippi Vote.”

If they get enough signatures, they hope to put four different designs on next year’s ballot.

One of them will the 1894 battle flag design.