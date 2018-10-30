BREAKING – Followup test confirms CWD in Pontotoc Co.

MDWFP RELEASE

Pontotoc – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) received confirmation from the National Veterinary Services Laboratory that a white-tailed deer collected in Pontotoc County on October 8, 2018, tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). MDWFP has established the Pontotoc CWD Management Zone that includes Pontotoc and Union counties and all portions of Lee County west of Hwy 45. For any MDWFP-defined CWD Management Zone, it is unlawful to

Supplemental feed;

Establish new mineral sites or add supplements to existing sites;

Remove certain portions of cervid carcasses from the zone (carcass regulations); or

Trap wild hogs without a permit from MDWFP.

To monitor CWD in the Pontotoc Zone, MDWFP will rely on hunter-harvested deer during the 2018–19 hunting season. Hunters can submit deer for testing at established drop-off locations or MDWFP-staffed check stations.

MDWFP will host a public meeting to discuss Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) at North Pontotoc Attendance Center on Thursday, November 8 at 6:00 PM. Presentations by MDWFP staff will be on the status of CWD and planned monitoring activities. Biologists and Law Enforcement officials will be available to answer questions.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.