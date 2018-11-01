BREAKING – Former CPD Officer Canyon Boykin trial will take place

COLUMBUS (WCBI ) Former Columbus Police Department Officer Canyon Boykin will face a manslaughter trial for the 2015 death of Columbus resident Ricky Ball.

Boykin’s attorneys argued Thursday in a pretrial hearing that the charges should be dismissed. After about 90 minutes of testimony from prosecutors and the defense team. Judge Lee Coleman ruled enough evidence existed to keep the case moving forward.

Ball was killed after fleeing a traffic stop in October 2015. A Lowndes County grand jury indicted Boykin on manslaughter charges in 2016.

