BREAKING: Heritage star QB Mack Howard is transferring to Oxford HS

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Multiple sources have confirmed to WCBI that Heritage Academy star QB Mack Howard is transferring to Oxford HS and will play his senior year for the Chargers.

Howard led the Patriots to a 51-21 victory over Copiah Academy in the MAIS 5A state championship game last season, Heritage Academy’s second state title in the last three years.

He has over 10 D1 offers, got one from Pitt in the last 24 hours and another source said Miami is about to offer him as well. Howard joins an Oxford team coming off a second-round exit to Madison Central, the Jaguars went on to win the 6A state championship.

Chris Cutcliffe has a new signal-caller under center.