BREAKING: Herrington enters plea in “Jay” Lee murder case

SHELDON TIMOTHY HERRINGTON, JR.

MADISON COUNTY / LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An unexpected development today in the second trial for the man accused of killing an Ole Miss student in 2022.

CBS affiliate WJTV in Jackson is reporting that Sheldon Timothy Herrington entered a guilty plea in connection to the death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

Herrington pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Murder and Tampering with Evidence.

The plea comes as jury selection was underway in Madison County for Herrington’s second trial on a murder charge.

The first trial ended with a mistrial last December when the jury deadlocked 11 to 1

for conviction.

Lee’s remains were found in Carroll County by hunters earlier this year, and Herrington was re-indicted.

The trial was scheduled to begin this week in Lafayette County once a jury had been selected in Madison County.

Herrington will be sentenced Tuesday morning at 10:00 in Lafayette County Circuit Court.

