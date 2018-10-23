BREAKING – Morgan out as State Forester

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – State Forester Charlie Morgan is out.

The Forestry Commission has agreed

to accept Morgan’s resignation effective immediately. The move comes in the wake of Morgan’s arrest last week on DUI charges in Leake County. Morgan was in his personal vehicle when he was arrested. Assistant State Forester Russell Bozeman will take on the chairman role on an interim basis.

Below is the official statement from the Forestry Commission Board:

On October 22, 2018, our Board of Commissioners (Board) accepted Charlie Morgan’s resignation from the position of State Forester, effective immediately. The Board has asked Assistant State Forester, Russell Bozeman, to serve as interim State Forester. There will be no disruption to the services we offer the public. The Mississippi Forestry Commission looks forward to the continued privilege of caring for Mississippi’s trees, forests, and natural resources.