BREAKING: New development in Columbus homicide case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are new developments in a Friday Homicide investigation in Columbus.

Investigators now believe 55 year- old Willie Jennings was stabbed, not shot as earlier reported.

The investigation into Jennings death began as an accident investigation after reports of a vehicle crash on Shannon Drive just off of Lehmberg Road around 5:45 A.M. Friday.

It appeared that the driver hit a parked car and flipped.

When emergency crews pulled Jennings out of the overturned car, they found he had a wound to the chest.

It was first believed that it was a gunshot wound, but further investigation now points to a stab wound, possibly from a knife.

Jennings died at the hospital. Police are now trying to determine when and where he received the wounds.

If you have any information this case, call Columbus Police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 800-530-7151