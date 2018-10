MONROE COUNTY (WCBI) – One man is in custody and another being treated at a Columbus hospital following a late afternoon shooting in Monroe County.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says a family dispute over a woman leaves a man shot in the chest and leg.

He’s is currently in Baptist Golden Triangle in Columbus.

The shooting happened on Max Circle near Valley Chapel Road.

The man’s nephew, Ronald Tilman is who deputies say is in custody.