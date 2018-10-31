BREAKING : Prosecutors identify THS teacher and potential charges

TUPELO (WCBI) – Lee County prosecutor James Moore says he is moving forward with the case against a Tupelo High School teacher. Moore has petitioned the court for a probable cause hearing against the teacher which those court filings identify as Braden Bishop. Moore says the petition seeks to lay out the findings which could result in Bishop facing two counts of sexual battery and 5 counts of touching a child for lustful purposes. The Tupelo Police investigation was launched less than a week ago when a parent made a complaint about improper contact between Bishop and their daughter. Police spent at least one day on the THS campus conducting interviews and examining computers before taking the allegations to Moore and asking for a judge to review it. Moore says no date has been set for the probable cause hearing but it could take place as early as Thursday. Prosecutors could not reveal if the potential charges involve one or multiple victims but say the child who is involved in launching the case is under 18.

The Tupelo Public Schools will not comment on Bishop’s status with the school district citing personnel matters and privacy laws.

WCBI has worked with Bishop on several occasions in our sports department and used him as an analyst on college and high school sports coverage. WCBI has made the decision to suspend out working relationship with Bishop pending the outcome of all legal proceedings in this matter.