BREAKING – Son pleads guilty to killing mother

LEE COUNTY (WCBI) – A Shannon man will serve life in prison for the killing his mother on Mother’s Day back in 2017.

36 year Old Antonio Gladney admitted he argued with his mother at her home and then hit her in the head with a garden tool . Her body was found in the carport as Gladney fled. While in jail, Gladney also attacked a jail officer and was charged with Aggravated Assault of an officer

Judge Paul Funderburk sentenced Gladney to life for the murder and 25 years for the assault charge.