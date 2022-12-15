BREAKING: Suspect in Tuesday night shooting death in custody in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The man wanted in a Tuesday night shooting is in custody.

Bobby Childs, Jr. turned himself in to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday evening..

Deputies believe Childs pulled the trigger in a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Jess Lyons Road.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says when deputies arrived they found 55-year-old Julius Wilson had been shot in the upper part of the body.

Witnesses told investigators Childs was arguing with a female at the apartment complex. A child then called a family member who drove to the apartment.

That’s when deputies believe Wilson and Childs started arguing and that led to the gunfire.