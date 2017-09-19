Video: Two Armed Robbery Suspects On Run In Columbus

Columbus Police are investigating A suspected armed robbery that happened late this afternoon.

It happened in the 18-hundred block of 10th avenue north.

City Spokesman Joe Dillon says the driver was in her maroon car and was approached by two black men, who demanded money.

Dillon says the woman gave them money and the two men ran off on foot.

The woman told police she believed she saw a weapon.

Police scoured the area looking or possible suspects.

According to City Of Columbus Spokesman, Joe Dillon, “they got a small amount of money and took off on foot. The police department continue to search for the suspects at this time.”

Dillon says fortunately no one was hurt.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.