Breaking: Two children missing out of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation need your help tonight to find two missing children.

An endangered – Missing child alert has been issued for Cylis and Marlie Vaughn of Columbus.

Cylis is a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair, he was wearing a red t-shirt with grey lettering across the chest.

Marlie is a white female, also with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a pink t-shirt with an animal print.

They were last seen in a Blue, 2010 Chevy Malibu headed west on Alabama Street near the East Columbus Wendy’s.

If you know where they are or have seen this vehicle call the Columbus Police Department at 662- 244-5200 or dial 911.