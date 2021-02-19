BREAKING: Two Killed in Military Fighter Jet Crash Near Montgomery Regional Airport

MONTGOMERY, ALA. (WAKA) – Alabama News Network has confirmed more information about the crash of a fighter jet near the Montgomery Regional Airport that has killed two people.

Marshall Taggart, the Executive Airport Director, tells Alabama News Network the fighter jet was flying from Columbus, Mississippi, to Tallahassee, Florida.

- Advertisement -

The airport received a distress call just after 5 PM. The fighter jet crashed in woods near Old Lamar Road and U.S. Highway 80 at 5:17 PM.

Taggart says no runways were impacted due to the crash happening in a wooded area away from the airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is en route to Montgomery to investigate the scene and to determine the cause of the crash.

We have been told the scene is being turned over to the U.S. military.

The Montgomery County EMA is asking that people avoid that area.