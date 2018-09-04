BREAKING – Winston County Bus Overturns; No Serious Injuries

WINSTON COUNTY (WCBI) – There are no serious injuries in a scary late afternoon school bus crash in Winston County.

The bus, full of junior high cheerleaders from Nanih Waiya, overturned. They were apparently on their way to a game in Sebastipol.

- Advertisement -

Mississippi Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Criss Turnipseed tells WCBI the bus and another vehicle collided at the intersection of Highway 490 and Enon Road.

2 people on the bus and the driver of the car were taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries..

We have a crew nearing the scene and will update this story online and on WCBI News