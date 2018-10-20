Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues in north Mississippi this time in West Point.

Saturday, the Third Mount Olive Baptist Church hosted a Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.

Several dozen members walked a mile and a half from the church to Sally Kate Winters Park downtown.

Carrying signs and wearing pink, organizers say they hope to not only show support but also uplift those who’ve been directly impacted by breast cancer.

“We want to celebrate those who are fighting and those who have won their battle against cancer and commemorate those who have lost their battle against cancer and encourage everybody to keep on fighting,” said Randy Conley.

“We are trying to get the word out. More people are getting sick. We just want to make people more aware and encourage them as well,” said Darlene Doss.

After the walk, a small ceremony was held at Sally Kate Winters Park for cancer survivors and current cancer patients.