Breast cancer survivors in Lowndes County tell about their battles

October is breast cancer awareness month and chances are you know someone who has battled the disease

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- October is breast cancer awareness month and chances are you know someone who has battled the disease.

In downtown Columbus, businesses showed their support for breast cancer by having balloons or ribbons set up in or around their stores. Two breast cancer survivors are thankful to be able to see local businesses raise awareness and even more thankful to tell their stories.

46-year-old, 10-year survivor, Rochelle McCarter keeps referring back to the word ‘thankful’ after her battle with breast cancer. She was diagnosed in May of 2011 after going to the doctor in April (2011) and discovering she lumped her breast. The diagnosis was just the beginning; her road to recovery was long and rough.

“Eight rounds of chemotherapy after that I had 36 rounds of radiation, but I count it all joy I give God the glory you know I’m glad to still be here,” said McCarter.

McCarter’s grandmother had breast cancer, but doctors found that it wasn’t genetic. She said her battle wouldn’t have been the same without the support.

“My husband, my family, my mom, my whole family everybody. Even when I lost my hair everybody cut their hair and that’s just major support and it was a journey but everybody was there together,” said McCarter.

For 55-year-old, eight-year survivor Pam Price, it all started with a spot.

“That spot turned out to be what they call DCIS which is a ductal carcinoma in situ which means it hadn’t spread yet but they caught it before it had an opportunity to spread,” said Price

Price’s mother also had breast cancer, so when doctors broke the news to her she said she felt relieved but still worried.

“I was worried about how it would affect my job because I am a single parent, how I was going to be able to work, go through treatment, and take care of my kids,” said Price.

She was able to figure out a routine to make time for everything that was on her plate

“I kept working I worked through treatment. I was fortunate that I didn’t have to have chemo I had lumpectomy and radiation treatment and I would get up and go to radiation in the morning and then I’d get to work and then come home and take care of the kids,” said Price.

Price and McCarter spread their survival stories to raise awareness, and let others battling breast cancer know they are not alone.

“Early detection saves lives. There are funds available if you can’t afford it or you don’t have insurance to have a mammogram or to be tested,” said Price.

“As women a lot of times we are always concerned about others so sometimes we need to think about ourselves just self-care,” said McCarter.

Both McCarter and Price were thankful that places and people were raising more awareness of breast cancer and encouraged anyone going through it, to fight on.