Breezy and cool Wednesday, freeze likely Wednesday night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a warm start to the week, temperatures will tumble through mid to late week. Rain chances return Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: We’re expecting a mostly sunny day and afternoon as temperatures struggle to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s area-wide after being in the 70s to start the week! Northwest to west winds will also gust up to 25-30 mph at times.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Those winds will relax tonight, allowing for temperatures to drop below freezing. Expect lows to range from 26-31 degrees with a clear sky and calming wind.

THU/FRI: Expect a good deal of sunshine both days with highs in the low 50s Thursday and upper 50s Friday. Clouds will steadily thicken Friday afternoon, but things will stay dry.

WEEKEND: Rain becomes likely by midday and into the afternoon hours Saturday. Rain amounts of at least half an inch are expected, but hopefully some spots pick up closer to an inch. Sunday brings back the dry weather for the most part, though a shower or two could linger.