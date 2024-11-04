Breezy and warm Monday with rain chances on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures and breezy winds are the main story for the beginning of the week. Chances to see some rainfall build back into the forecast this week beginning Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will hover the mid 60s tonight with a mostly cloudy sky overhead. Not only will it be mild and cloudy, southeasterly winds will still be strong with sustained winds at 10-15 mph and gusts of 25 mph possible.

MONDAY: Another warm day with highs in the low 80s. The clouds will linger throughout the day, and some may see a very light sprinkle in the afternoon. Overall, it’s going to be warm, a tad humid, and still breezy with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

LOOKING AHEAD: The rest of the week will still be above average temperature wise with highs in the low 80s most days. Going to the polls Tuesday morning, conditions will be warm and dry; however, a surface cold front will begin to work its way through Tuesday evening, bringing a round of rainfall to Northeast Mississippi in the evening and overnight hours. Isolated rain chances linger through the rest of the week.